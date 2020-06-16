STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN CM hails Army’s sacrifice in Ladakh, grants Rs 20 lakh to kin of jawan from state

The CM, in his message, said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of Palani and other army personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country's safety."

India China Border

People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the killing of three Indian army personnel including K Palani, from Kadukkalur village in Ramanathapuram district, in a face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The Chief Minister, in his message, said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family members of Palani and other army personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country's safety."

The Chief Minister said he had directed that Rs 20 lakh be given to the family of Palani immediately and a member of his family would be given government employment.

Palaniswami also directed the Ramanathapuram District Collector to meet the family of Palani in person and console them and also to pay homage to the departed soul on behalf of the state government.

Other political leaders of the state also expressed their condolences over the sacrifice of Palani.

DMK president MK Stalin stated in his message that he saluted the sacrifice of three Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the Ladakh faceoff with China. He offered condolences to family members of Palani, a native of Ramanathapuram district who lost his life in the attack.

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences over Palani's death. Besides, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AISMK president R Sarathkumar, TMC(M) president GK Vasan and former TNCC president and Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP S Thirunavukkarasar also expressed their condolences over the sacrifice of soldiers of the Indian Army including Palani.

