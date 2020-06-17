STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government launches web portal for jobs in private sector

The Tamil Nadu government is providing this service to job seekers as well as the private companies free of cost.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | Express)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a view to provide job opportunities for the youth, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched the Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal - www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in.

The web portals will act as a bridge between the private companies and the job-seeking youth.

Tamil Nadu government is providing this service to job seekers as well as the private companies free of cost.

Through this website, the youth who wish to work in private sector can register their details like education qualification, experience, etc., while the companies in MSME sector can upload vacancies through this platform and can then recruit people.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami's office staffer succumbs to COVID-19

Already, employment camps are being conducted at the district level by the guidance bureau.

The website gives details about the different categories of jobs in each sector - automotive, BFSI, IT-ITES, Logistics, Food processing, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Instrumentation,  Construction etc,.

The job seekers can browse by location - Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Salem, etc,.

They can also browse by type of the job, jobs by gender, etc,.The details like salary range and top companies available are also available.

There are jobs for people with disability too.

