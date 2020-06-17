Two police stations shut in Tirupathur as cops transferred from Chennai found to have COVID-19

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

Two police stations in Tirupathur district had to be closed down after two cops tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The personnel, in the rank of sub-inspectors, are attached to Tirupathur Taluk and Jolarpet police stations.

They had joined duty three days ago after completing a 15-day ‘in-service training’ at the Vellore district police office.

“Both the sub-inspectors were transferred from Chennai. They had completed the 15-day training before reporting for duty at Tirupathur Taluk and Jolarpet police stations,” a senior officer said.

Their samples were taken on June 10 at the Vellore district police office but the results were received only on Wednesday.

The inordinate delay has caused anxiety among police personnel in Tirupathur and Vellore districts as both the SIs must have come in contact with several colleagues.

Following the test results, both Tirupathur Taluk and Jolarpet police stations were closed down and the personnel were moved out to nearby facilities.

“As many as 46 personnel attached to Tirupathur Taluk police station have been moved to Sundaram Mahal, marriage hall. Forty personnel from Jolarpet station are accommodated at a private school in Santhaikodiyur,” the officer told The New Indian Express.

The police station buildings and premises were disinfected.

In Tirupathur district, a woman police inspector had already tested positive and got cured of the viral infection. She was attached to the Vaniyambadi police station.

The district has got a total of 47 cases so far.

Delay in testing

Meanwhile, police sources alleged that health department personnel had not visited the temporary quarantine facility to collect samples even several hours after the results of the two SIs were received.

The anxious police personnel wanted the health workers to take samples without delay as they could breathe a sigh of relief only after the results are received.

When queried, health department officials said they were yet to arrange for taking samples. “We have received the results only today morning. We have to make necessary arrangements for taking samples,” an official stated.

Vellore SI tests positive

Meanwhile, in Vellore district, a police SI attached to Pagayam police station tested positive on Wednesday.

The SI was part of a group of 50 personnel who were subjected to tests after a woman police constable belonging to the same police station turned positive recently.