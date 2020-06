36 IAS officers to monitor fight against COVID-19 across Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has appointed monitoring officers for 33 districts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Three officers had already been appointed to Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts in May.

For Chennai, a separate team of officials is working for this purpose.



Here's the full list of IAS officers who will be monitoring the fight against COVID-19:



E Saravanavelraj - Ariyalur



Anil Meshram - Perambalur



Harmander Singh - Coimbatore



Supriya Sahu - The Nilgiris



Gagandeep Singh Bedi - Cuddalore



Santhosh Babu - Dharmapuri



Mangat Ram Sharma - Dindigul



Kakarla Usha - Erode



B Jothi Nilamalasamy - Kanyakumari



C Vijayaraj Kumar - Karur



Reeta Harish Thakar - Trichy



Beela Rajesh - Krishnagiri



Dharmendra Pratap Yadav - Madurai



Shambhu Kallolikar - Pudukottai



Pradeep Yadav - Thanjavur



Dayanand Kataria - Namakkal



Mohammed Nasimuddin - Salem



S Madhumathi - Virudhunagar



Kumar Jayant - Thoothukudi



C Muninathan - Nagapattinam



B Chandra Mohan - Ramanathapuram



Mahesan Kasirajan - Sivagangai



K Manivasan - Thiruvarur



A Karthik - Theni



Dheeraj Kumar - Tiruvannamalai



Selvi Apoorva - Tirunelveli



K Gopal - Tiruppur



Rajesh Lakhoni - Vellore



N Muruganandam - Villupuram



S Nagarajan - Kallakurichi



Anu George - Tenkasi



TS Jawahar - Tirupattur



G Laxmi Priya - Ranipet



Officers already appointed in the Field Support Team



T Udhayachandran - Chengalpattu



K Baskaran - Tiruvallur



L Subramanian - Kancheepuram