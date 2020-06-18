All defective COVID-19 rapid testing kits sent back to China, says Tamil Nadu government

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that rapid testing kits were procured from China only after getting due approval from the ICMR.

Since the kits procured were either not working or showed faulty data, as per the ICMR directives they were returned to China on April 29, submitted the state to a division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and Krishnan Ramasamy.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate ML Ravi who insisted that only kits certified by the National Institute of Virology in Pune or other organisations of

international repute be used for testing.

The court closed the plea after recording the submissions.