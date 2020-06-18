Amma canteens in Chennai, 3 other districts to serve free food till June 30: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that all Amma canteens in Chennai and parts of three other districts -- Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram -- where the intensified lockdown will be in force between June 19 and 30 will serve food free of cost.

Free food was served in these canteens till May 31 during the earlier phases of the lockdown to help the poor.



Similarly, free food has been given to the elderly, sick and destitute at their doorsteps so far. The Chief Minister also said the preparation of food in community kitchens would be further strengthened from June 19 and this would be served to these people in the above areas at their doorsteps till June 30.