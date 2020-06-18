STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Boards: Schools told to submit answer sheets

All school heads have been told to download top sheets from www.dge.tn.gov.in for Class X, and Class XI students by using their school IDs and password by June 19, the order said.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: All government and private schools in the State have been asked to submit the quarterly and half-yearly examination answer scripts of their Class-X and XI students, including the progress card, to the Directorate of Government Examinations for the evaluation process. In a letter sent on Tuesday, all school heads were asked by the department to collect the original answer scripts and report cards and submit it to their district chief educational officers. The matters complicated on Wednesday when another government order was issued, saying parents or students must not be called to schools to make those submissions.

“If a school is unable to submit answer scripts for evaluation, they can simply write a letter explaining why they weren’t able to do so,” added the government order. The request for answer scripts has hassled many teachers and parents, as not all of them have saved them. Sharing his interpretation of the DGE letter sent on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association treasurer T Arulanandham said, “The DGE had said if teachers do not submit answer sheets and progress report card of a student, concerned teacher should write a letter to district educational officer explaining why they went missing. This incited fear among teachers,” he said. A teacher of an aided school in the city said, “When I asked for answer sheets with my students over a phone call, most of the girl students kept them safely. But, boys said they did not have the materials. We didn’t know what to do.”

According to a Government Order (G.O), 80 per cent of the marks would be calculated based on the students’ score in the quarterly and half-yearly examinations and remaining 20 per cent would be calculated on the basis of their attendance. Hence, all school heads should collect the original answer sheets and progress cards of Class X and Class XI students, the order said. All school heads have been told to download top sheets from www.dge.tn.gov.in for Class X, and Class XI students by using their school IDs and password by June 19, the order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp