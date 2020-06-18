Boards: Schools told to submit answer sheets

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/CHENNAI: All government and private schools in the State have been asked to submit the quarterly and half-yearly examination answer scripts of their Class-X and XI students, including the progress card, to the Directorate of Government Examinations for the evaluation process. In a letter sent on Tuesday, all school heads were asked by the department to collect the original answer scripts and report cards and submit it to their district chief educational officers. The matters complicated on Wednesday when another government order was issued, saying parents or students must not be called to schools to make those submissions.

“If a school is unable to submit answer scripts for evaluation, they can simply write a letter explaining why they weren’t able to do so,” added the government order. The request for answer scripts has hassled many teachers and parents, as not all of them have saved them. Sharing his interpretation of the DGE letter sent on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association treasurer T Arulanandham said, “The DGE had said if teachers do not submit answer sheets and progress report card of a student, concerned teacher should write a letter to district educational officer explaining why they went missing. This incited fear among teachers,” he said. A teacher of an aided school in the city said, “When I asked for answer sheets with my students over a phone call, most of the girl students kept them safely. But, boys said they did not have the materials. We didn’t know what to do.”

According to a Government Order (G.O), 80 per cent of the marks would be calculated based on the students’ score in the quarterly and half-yearly examinations and remaining 20 per cent would be calculated on the basis of their attendance. Hence, all school heads should collect the original answer sheets and progress cards of Class X and Class XI students, the order said. All school heads have been told to download top sheets from www.dge.tn.gov.in for Class X, and Class XI students by using their school IDs and password by June 19, the order said.