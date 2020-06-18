STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can't grant any more extensions of time limit for paying electricity bills, says Tangedco

Tangedco told Justices R Subbiah and Krishan Ramasamy that like many other State-owned distribution licensees in India, they too have been facing a severe financial crisis.

Published: 18th June 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 07:29 PM

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has insisted that no more extensions for payment of electricity bills can be granted.

Tangedco made the submission before a division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday when a PIL from advocate C Rajasekaran of Maduravoyal that sought a direction that payment of electricity charges be deferred to July 31 came up for hearing on Thursday. 

Tangedco told Justices R Subbiah and Krishan Ramasamy that like many other State-owned distribution licensees in India, they too have been facing a severe financial crisis.

Despite this and other odds, Tangedco said they have been maintaining electricity supply to every nook and corner of the State in the larger interests of the general public. If the cash flow is affected, it will have a cascading effect and consequently, the public themselves will end up suffering in the future.

The Additional Advocate-General further told the judges that except the four districts -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu -- where the lockdown has been intensified from June 19, the other districts had already has been granted an extension till June 15. This cannot be further extended. 

The time limit for payment of electricity charges with respect to the four districts where lockdown is going to be in place will be announced on June 22, he added. 

The case has been adjourned to Monday.

