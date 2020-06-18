Nalini’s mother moves Madras HC again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Padma, the 80-year-old mother of S Nalini, one of the accused in the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has moved the Madras High Court again, this time with a plea to permit Nalini to meet her husband S Murugan.

In her habeas corpus petition, Padma prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to consider and pass favourable orders on her representation dated June 6. According to the petitioner, Nalini was last allowed to meet Murugan on February 2.

As per Rule 525 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, the authorities are duty bound to let the duo to meet once in every 15 days, she contended. Murugan is also a co-accused in the case, and both him and Nalini have been lodged in the central prison at Vellore.