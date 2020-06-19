STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Other states people entering Puducherry need to register themselves with PHCs

puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All people entering Puducherry from other states need to enroll themselves with the nearest Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of the locality where they are residing. Failing to register will attract penal action against them.

An order to this effect has been issued by District Magistrate (DM) T Arun on Friday.

People who have entered Puducherry since June 1, 2020, also have to comply with this order. They are required to give all details at the PHC.

The medical officers of PHCs have been instructed to maintain a separate health register to keep track of all health issues of people who have come to Puducherry recently.

"This exercise should be completed before 12 noon of June 20," said the DM

The order comes in the back of the fast spread of COVID-19 in the UT in the past few weeks largely on account of the arrival of more people from neighbouring states with and without e-pass from concerned authorities.

