Provide free rice, pulses for 3 months: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Food Minister R Kamaraj on Thursday urged the Centre to provide free supply of rice and pulses to all cardholders in the State for July, August and September. He made the request during a video conference meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan.

Referring to the pending Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy of Rs 2,609 crore, Kamaraj urged the Union Minister to release the amount immediately to facilitate paddy procurement.Giving details about the progress for implementation of One Nation One Card Scheme, the minister said 99.72 per cent of PDS beneficiaries has been Aadhaar seeded.