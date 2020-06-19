STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu sources epilepsy medicine from abroad

Sabril is an oral anti-epileptic drug. As imports were restricted post lockdown, there was acute shortage of this medicine.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

brain, epilepsy, brain scan

Image used for representational purpose only.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Express published multiple articles on the shortage of epilepsy medicine Sabril Vigabatrin, the Department of Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons sourced 3,400 tablets from abroad through ‘Vande Bharat’ flights.Sabril is an oral anti-epileptic drug. As imports were restricted post lockdown, there was acute shortage of this medicine.

Express had initially published an article on how social media helped a man from Chennai procure Sabril Vigabatrin for his two-year-old child from Bengaluru. Express had also carried reports on the grave shortage of this medicine and how it was rushed to a Bengaluru man  in dire need of the drug.

“With the help of reports and activists, we requested the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to help us. We sent a letter to Ministry of External Affairs. We tried different countries like Sri Lanka, Honkong and Dubai. We finally sourced 3,400 tablets worth `8 lakh from multiple sources and got it to Tamil Nadu using Vande Bharat flights,” said Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for the Welfare of Differently Abled.

He further added that these medicines will be distributed among the needy free of cost. Those who require the medicine can approach the Commissionerate of Welfare of Differently Abled office at KK Nagar in Chennai, in person with a medical prescription.

Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist who was actively involved in helping out the families in need of this medicine said, “Tamil Nadu has shown the way. Also, this could be the beginning of a patient assistance program. As a medicine, Sabril Vogabatrin is very costly. It is made in India and exported abroad. People who have money import it again to India. This could be the beginning of something very vital in assisting epileptic patients.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
epilepsy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp