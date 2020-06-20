STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK seeks CBI probe on fake hologram row

A Anbazhagan on Saturday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to order a CBI probe into the alleged fixing of fake holograms on liquor bottles by distilleries.

Published: 20th June 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK Legislative party leader A Anbazhagan on Saturday urged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to order a CBI probe into the alleged fixing of fake holograms on liquor bottles by distilleries.

Anbazhagan, in his memorandum to Bedi, stated that the Excise Department in 2006 had introduced the system of fixing holograms on liquor bottles manufactured in distilleries and imported from outside, to eliminate the evasion of duty by distillery owners. The hologram is a testimony to the originality of the liquor and a proof that the liquor bottle has been levied duty by the government.

However, over the last few years, due to lack of supervision and alleged collusion of excise officials posted in distilleries, a lot of discrepancies have been occurring in the manufacturing units. One such case is the detection of fake holograms in a private distillery. Anbazhagan claimed that this resulted in evasion of duty to the tune of around Rs 500 crore. This is just the tip of the iceberg, he said, adding that thorough inspection of all distillery units will reveal more information.

He said a CB-CID inquiry may not be enough, a CBI probe has to be ordered to bring out the truth and to gauge the extent of loss to the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK A Anbazhagan holograms CBI
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp