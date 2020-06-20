STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, 16,357 candidates to write JIPMER PG exam in 105 cities on Sunday

As per the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the admit card for the JIPMER exam is to be considered as equivalent to a curfew pass for movement on Sunday.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 16,357 candidates are registered to appear for the entrance examination for Post Graduate courses at JIPMER on Sunday.

This entrance examination for MD, MS, MDS, PDF and PDCC courses will be conducted across India in 105 cities and 133 examination centres including five in Puducherry, according to a JIPMER release on Saturday.

A total of 125 seats for MD and MS courses, two for MDS courses, 10 for PDF courses and 14 for PDCC courses are to be filled. The examination for MD/MS/MDS courses will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and for PDF/ PDCC courses from 09.30 AM to 11.00 AM. Several steps have been undertaken to make the examination safe keeping in view the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has requested the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to facilitate and provide support for smooth conduct of the JIPMER entrance examination. As per the directions of MOHFW, the admit card for the JIPMER examination is to be considered as equivalent to a curfew pass for movement on Sunday.

The examination in Puducherry will be conducted at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Madagadipet, Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, Kalitheerthal Kuppam, Christ College of Engineering and Technology, Picheveeranpet, Shri Krishnaa College of Engineering and Technology, Thirukanur and Alpha College of Engineering and Technology, Bahoor.

