No chance of extending lockdown after June 30: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Saturday said there was no chance of extending the lockdown after June 30.

Talking to reporters here Palaniswami said till now there is no chance of extending the lockdown.

He also said only God knows when the spread of Coronavirus will come down and the doctors are saying that the spread will come down step-by-step and the government is taking necessary measures.

He said a total of 694 people tested positive for coronavirus at the 527 fever camps organised by the government.

Palaniswami said 33,839 persons were tested for coronavirus infection symptoms at 527 fever camps and 694 persons are undergoing treatment.

He said the lockdown is like a speed breaker on the roads. The speed breaker prevents accidents from happening and the lockdown prevents the spread of coronavirus.

Palaniswami said a total of 30,271 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals out of the total 54,449 persons infected in the state as on Friday.

He said the recovery rate is 54 per cent in the state. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 23,509 while the death toll was at 666 as on Friday.

The Chief Minister said 80 per cent of the people who test positive are asymptomatic and they will get well within a week. Only 20 per cent show symptoms of coronavirus infection and only seven or eight per cent are severely affected and are admitted to hospitals.

