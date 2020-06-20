No substandard items sold through PDS: Govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday denied allegations that substandard items were being given through the Public Distribution System (PDS), stating that such misinformation would demoralise the employees who are working overtime during this difficult period.

An official release said the lockdown has been in force since March 25 and essential commodities like rice, dal, sugar, wheat and edible oil were supplied free of cost to all family cardholders in April, May and June, and Rs 1,000 was given to all rice cardholders in April. So far, 98.6 per cent of cardholders have received it. Besides, five kg of rice was given to each family members of cardholders in addition to the regular supply.

The release added that vegetables and fruits are being supplied through mobile farm outlets from March 29 and till June 17, 4,593.048 tonnes of vegetables had been sold through these outlets for Rs 12.13 crore. Apart from these, packs containing 19 essential grocery items worth Rs 597 have been sold for Rs 500. So far, 6,91,184 packs were sold against the target of 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 1,000 cash relief to 21.83 lakh rice cardholders in Chennai and three other districts, where intensified lockdown began from Friday. Further, a one-time incentive of Rs 2,500 is being given to the salesmen and those engaged in packing the materials and Rs 200 per day as transport expenses for PDS staff.

CM condoles demise of AL Raghavan

Chennai: Expressing grief over the death of veteran playback singer AL Raghavan, CM Palaniswami on Friday said, “Raghavan’s demise is an irreparable loss too the Tamil cinema and lovers of music.” Conveying his condolences to the family of Raghavan, the CM recalled that Raghan had to credit many evergreen songs since 1950.ENS

Phanindra Reddy is new CRA

Chennai: Senior IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy has been appointed as Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Reddy will continue to function as the HR&CE Secretary/Commissioner. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Commissioner of Land Administration will take over as the Chairman and MD of TANGEDCO. ENS