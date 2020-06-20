STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No substandard items sold through PDS: Govt

An official release said the lockdown has been in force since March 25 and essential commodities like rice, dal, sugar,

Published: 20th June 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Public Distribution System

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday denied allegations that substandard items were being given through the Public Distribution System (PDS), stating that such misinformation would demoralise the employees who are working overtime during this difficult period.

An official release said the lockdown has been in force since March 25 and essential commodities like rice, dal, sugar, wheat and edible oil were supplied free of cost to all family cardholders in April, May and June, and Rs 1,000 was given to all rice cardholders in April. So far, 98.6 per cent of cardholders have received it. Besides, five kg of rice was given to each family members of cardholders in addition to the regular supply.

The release added that vegetables and fruits are being supplied through mobile farm outlets from March 29 and till June 17, 4,593.048 tonnes of vegetables had been sold through these outlets for Rs 12.13 crore. Apart from these, packs containing 19 essential grocery items worth Rs 597 have been sold for Rs 500. So far, 6,91,184 packs were sold against the target of 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 1,000 cash relief to 21.83 lakh rice cardholders in Chennai and three other districts, where intensified lockdown began from Friday. Further, a one-time incentive of Rs 2,500 is being given to the salesmen and those engaged in packing the materials and Rs 200 per day as transport expenses for PDS staff. 

CM condoles demise of AL Raghavan
Chennai: Expressing grief over the death of veteran playback singer AL Raghavan, CM Palaniswami on Friday said, “Raghavan’s demise is an irreparable loss too the Tamil cinema and lovers of music.” Conveying his condolences to the family of Raghavan, the CM recalled that Raghan had to credit many evergreen songs since 1950.ENS

Phanindra Reddy is new CRA
Chennai: Senior IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy has been appointed as Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Reddy will continue to function as the HR&CE Secretary/Commissioner. Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Commissioner of Land Administration will take over as the Chairman and MD of TANGEDCO. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Public Distribution System
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp