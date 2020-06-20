STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN revokes dine-in relaxation, will allow only takeaway till June 30 in bid to arrest COVID-19 spread

Relaxing the lockdown norms, the state government had allowed resumption of dine-in services on June 8 with restaurants functioning with 50 per cent capacity but revoked that to combat virus spread.

An Arial view of Chennai city at Villivakkam where the lock-down come into force on Friday to prevent COVID-19. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association announced on Saturday that only takeaways will be allowed in restaurants across Tamil Nadu till June 30.

Both app based delivery services and direct parcel services at restaurants will be available.

"We do not want to risk the lives of our customers or the staff. Since restaurants are places where large number of people come in from different places, the threat is high. Keeping the overall health of
public in mind, we had to take this decision," said A Venkada Subbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association.

Relaxing the lockdown norms, the state government had allowed resumption of dine-in services on June 8 with restaurants functioning with 50 per cent capacity, while maintaining hygiene and safety.

However, due to lack of customers and increase in costs hit the hotel industry post relaxation, said M Ravi, president, Chennai Hotels Association.

"Despite resuming dine in services, we did not see many customers. Most of them were still opting for delivery services. With profits plummeting heavily, running costs increased because we have to pay the
staff and for the maintenance of the restaurant," he said.

Ravi further added that this move to allow only take away will avoid risk and they are hopeful that the business might soon flourish after the number of COVID-19 cases start coming down.

