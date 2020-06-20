STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to receive 1,000 units of the limited supply drug Tocilizumab by next week

Speaking to Express, P Umanath, MD of TN Medical Service Corporation, said, “Each 20-ml unit (bottle) comes in the strength of 400 mg.

Published: 20th June 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

pills, medicines

Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Remember Joel Pinto of Chennai, who drove all the way to Hyderabad to procure Tocilizumab and to help his father fight Covid? The patented drug, which is used to suppress inflammation and costs Rs 92,000, was in short supply in the city. Within two weeks of the man’s frantic trip to lay his hands on the drug, the State government has made arrangements to procure 1,000 units of Tocilizumab from the US by next week.

Speaking to Express, P Umanath, MD of TN Medical Service Corporation, said, “Each 20-ml unit (bottle) comes in the strength of 400 mg. Government hospitals have so far received 300 units. Earlier it was made in Japan, but now its made only in the US.” The drug, which is used for Rheumatoid Arthritis, has been in news of late with its demand going up. Many people on Twitter had also sought help to lay their hands on the drug.

Though touted to be a ‘wonder drug,’ experts, however, are not so sure about its efficacy as trials are underway globally. Infectious Diseases Specialist Ram Gopalakrishnan of the Apollo Hospitals said Tocilizumab is a drug not proven to work on Covid patients and must be used carefully. “Randomised control trials are the gold standard for proof and results are awaited. As of now, the drug is being used based on retrospective study. It is a lower standard of evidence and not accepted scientifically,’’ he said.

However, the drug might be of benefit for severe Covid patients who have cytokine storms, he added. “It can be used on people who are in ICU or on ventilator, whose inflammation levels are very high. However, it might hinder the immune system’s response to bacterial infections and lead to doubling the rate of infection,” Gopalakrishnan warned.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan of Gleneagles Global Hospital said Tocilizumab is used when the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) levels are high in a patient as the drug has anti IL-6 compounds. “However, there are chances of a hundred per cent negative reactions as well. Wrong use may lead to bacterial and fungal infections,’’ he added.

Dr Swaminathan said Tocilizumab can be used on patients on ventilator or those who showed no signs of recovery. There might a benefit when it comes to overall survival rate after using the drug, he said.
Suggesting an alternative to reduce inflammation, Dr Gopalakrishnan said, “Dexamethasone has also shown results in reducing inflammation. It also reduces chances of death by one-third for patients on ventilator and by one-fifth for those on oxygen.’’ Meanwhile, reacting to complaints of Tocilizumab being sold in black market, Director of Drug Control Department K Sivabalan said strict action will be taken against those who indulge in such activities. The MRP for the drug is Rs 92,000 and it cannot be sold higher than that, he said.

Sold at higher price 
It may be noted that a few patients had told Express that they came across several instances where the drug was being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tocilizumab Covid
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp