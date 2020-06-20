Will take some harsh decisions to contain the spread of COVID-19, warns Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry could be in for a lockdown with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday stating that the government will take some 'harsh' decisions on Sunday to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory which is rising steeply.

In an audio clip sent to newsmen on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that 52 positive cases in a day is the highest ever reported in the Union Territory. Hence, a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority has been convened on Sunday to discuss the situation and take all measures necessary to check the spread of the virus. “Some of the decisions may be harsh and people should accept and abide by them to save their lives and those of their children and relatives,” he said.

The Chief Minister cited that in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, shops are functioning from 7 AM to 2 PM and in some other places in Tamil Nadu, they are being opened only once in three days. However, in Puducherry, traders objected to the government proposal for reduction in the duration of the shops, he said.

For the convenience of the public, the beach road was opened, but now people are gathering in large numbers which is posing a risk of spreading COVID-19. Seeking the full support of the people for the government's decisions, the Chief Minister said the life of the people is more important to the government.

He said before the total lockdown was declared in Chennai, several people entered Puducherry through short cuts and are staying in the residences of their relatives. Now, Puducherry authorities are having a tough task in tracing them as it has been found that COVID-19 is being spread through people coming from Chennai and other states.

He requested the people to inform the government about the arrival of any person from other states in their neighbourhood. The health condition of such people will be tested even though it costs Rs 4500 for a single sample test, which is a heavy financial burden, he added. Anyone coming to Puducherry with an e-pass will be allowed in only if they don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 but still they will have to undergo 14 days quarantine.

The Chief Minister said that the file pertaining to the budget is now with the Union home ministry and if they clear it in a week, the budget could be presented in the territorial assembly by the end of this month.

The Chief Minister faulted AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan for trying to garner political mileage by organizing an agitation inside the assembly premises when Section 144 is in force. The MLA had sat on a dharna in the Legislative Assembly complex in support of the employees of Puducherry Electricity department (PED) who were opposing the Centre’s move to privatize PED as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Narayanasamy said the lockdown and Section 144 Cr P.C were imposed on the directions of the BJP government at the Centre and the AIADMK, which is supporting the BJP government, is violating it. This is a “drama” and the people of Puducherry will not accept it, he added.

Already objecting to the privatisation, he had written to the Centre that Puducherry is a Union Territory with a legislature and no decision could be taken without a discussion in the Assembly, Narayanasamy said.