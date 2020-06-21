65 per cent candidate turnout for Puducherry's JIPMER PG entrance test

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: There was a low turnout for the JIPMER post-graduate entrance test held across 105 cities in India on Sunday with only 65 percent of the registered candidates appearing for the exam as compared to 79 per cent attendance last year.

According to a release by Director of JIPMER, Dr Rakesh Agarwal, out of 16,357 registered candidates only 10,554 candidates appeared for the online test held for 127 seats in MD, MS and MDS in JIPMER.

Besides, 222 out of 318 registered candidates appeared for 22 PDF (Post-Doctoral Fellow) and Post-Doctoral Certificate Course in Critical Care (PDCC) seats in JIPMER.

Several candidates who had applied but had felt that their preparation was not good enough, opted out, since they did not want to take the risk of writing a test in COVID pandemic scenario, said a student.

However JIPMER ensured that the exam was conducted in all fairness and that there was no impersonation, considering such attempts being made in the past.

Further, considering the COVID-19 situation, JIPMER was made the command centre with live streaming from all the 133 other examination centres, including five in Puducherry, said Dr Agarwal.

Iris scanners were used, nstead of fingerprint scanner, to record biometric information of all the candidates and the entire entrance examination process was video recorded.

Candidates' requests for change of examination centers were also accepted till the last day before the examination, he said.

The candidate’s admit card served as e passes for candidates to arrive from other states to the examination venue.

The results of the entrance test will be declared on or before June 27 on the JIPMER website www.jipmer.edu.in and will also be posted on the notice board at the JIPMER Academic centre.