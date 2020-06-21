STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 positive accused escapes from hospital in Puducherry

The youth, identified as Raji (24) of Ariyankuppam, was arrested after it was found that he was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Published: 21st June 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi medical college and Research Institute, Puducherry (Photo | http://www.igmcri.com/)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A youth, who was arrested on charges of stealing a motorcycle and tested positive for COVID-19, escaped from the isolation ward of Indira Gandhi medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Saturday evening.

According to police, the youth, identified as Raji (24) of Ariyankuppam, was arrested after it was found that he was riding a stolen motorcycle. Following this, he was taken to the IGMCRI for COVID test. After doctors took his throat swab, he was admitted to the isolation ward while his test results were being awaited.

The plan was if he tests positive, he will be taken to COVID-19 patients’ ward and in case he is found to be healthy, he will be produced before the court and remanded to prison. However, he went to the toilet last evening and climbed down the water pipe and escaped. His test results came positive for Covid-19 subsequently. A special police team has been constituted to nab him.

Meanwhile, an undertrial prisoner at the central prison at Kalapet tested positive on Sunday, following which the prison administration isolated six other prisoners locked along with him. He has been admitted to IGMCRI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pondicherry Puducherry coronavirus IGMCRI
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp