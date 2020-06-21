Covid-19 positive accused escapes from hospital in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A youth, who was arrested on charges of stealing a motorcycle and tested positive for COVID-19, escaped from the isolation ward of Indira Gandhi medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Saturday evening.

According to police, the youth, identified as Raji (24) of Ariyankuppam, was arrested after it was found that he was riding a stolen motorcycle. Following this, he was taken to the IGMCRI for COVID test. After doctors took his throat swab, he was admitted to the isolation ward while his test results were being awaited.

The plan was if he tests positive, he will be taken to COVID-19 patients’ ward and in case he is found to be healthy, he will be produced before the court and remanded to prison. However, he went to the toilet last evening and climbed down the water pipe and escaped. His test results came positive for Covid-19 subsequently. A special police team has been constituted to nab him.

Meanwhile, an undertrial prisoner at the central prison at Kalapet tested positive on Sunday, following which the prison administration isolated six other prisoners locked along with him. He has been admitted to IGMCRI.