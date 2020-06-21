STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Tangedco extends bill deadline till July 15

As collection counters across the four districts would be shut due to the intensified lockdown, consumers have been advised to make use of online payment facilities for bill payment, added the release

Published: 21st June 2020 05:54 AM

TANGEDCO

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State electricity board (TANGEDCO) on Saturday extended the time limit for bill payment of all Low Tension (LT) and Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) consumers located in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, by a day, said a release from the board.
The consumers, whose last date for payment falls between March 25 to July 14, will now have to pay the bills by July 15, without levy of Belated Payment Surcharge.

As a precautionary measure to adopt previous month billing for LT and LTCT services in these districts, whose reading date falls between June 19 and 30, TANGEDCO will adopt the amount billed for February/May as the bill amount for June. As collection counters across the four districts would be shut due to the intensified lockdown, consumers have been advised to make use of online payment facilities for bill payment, added the release.

The extension is also applicable with respect to High Tension (HT) services customers as well, and TANGEDCO shall not resort to disconnection until July 15. Consumers have been advised to make use of RTGS facility for payment, and collection counters at Circle offices shall also be available for facilitating payment during the lockdown.

