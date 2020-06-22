STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Condition of injured male jumbo critical, say officials

Forest Veterinary Officer A Sugumar is providing treatment to the animal for the second consecutive day on Sunday under the District Forest Officer D Venkatesh's supervision.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old male wild elephant that is being administered treatment for mouth (palate) infection is in critical condition at Jambukandi near Anaikatti.

On Saturday, though the veterinarian and the forest department officials stated that the jumbo is recovering well to the treatment administered on Saturday, the pachyderm's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday 5 am.

Sources stated that the veterinarian has administered nearly 25 bottles of fluids, including sodium lactate solution, antibiotics, iron, calcium and pain killer injections to boost the animal health.

"After we administered 10 bottles of fluids, the jumbo's health was revived. However, later, the animal fell ill again. The animal got the mouth infection probably due to chewing sharp sticks that pierced into his palate. As his mouth is wounded, the elephant was not able to eat anything and starved for nearly ten days," said sources from the department and added that the jumbo's condition is critical as it is anaemic.

Meanwhile, the veterinarian said that efforts are being taken to save the jumbo's life.

