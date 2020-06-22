STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four prisoners who returned from Chennai test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore

The total tally of inmates testing positive at Cuddalore Central Prison has now reached 11, of whom nine are Puzhal returnees and the rest are primary contacts of the patients.

Published: 22nd June 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Puzhal jail

File image of Puzhal jail. (Photo | EPS)

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Four inmates of Cuddalore Central Prison who returned from Puzhal Central Jail on June 15 after the exams for classes 11 and 12 were canceled by the state government have tested positive for COVID-19 here on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nikila Nagendran, Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore Prison said, "About 15 inmates visited Puzhal to write their class 11 and 12 exams. After the exams were cancelled, they returned on June 15 but seem to have contracted the infection. Swab tests were done on 17 June and four inmates have tested positive on Monday. Meanwhile, we have ensured that all safety measures to avoid the spread of infection are in place."

