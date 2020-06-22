Locals rejoice as Cauvery, Vennaru water enters Nagapattinam ahead of paddy cultivation

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: People in Nagapattinam rejoiced as the Cauvery and Vennaru rivers entered the district for first time in nine years, ahead of its time for Kuruvai paddy cultivation.

Officials, farmers, celebrated as the waters reached Pandavaiyaru river in Erayankudi of Keezhaiyur block.

"We are glad Cauvery waters came right on time after nine years for Kuruvai cultivation. Farmers have started sowing. We need water. Officials should wind up pending works and release the waters for field irrigation," said Cauvery V Dhanabalan, a senior farmer leader.

Cauvery waters were released from Mettur dam on June 12. Upper Anaicut Dam (Mukkombu) was opened on June 15 and Grand Anaicut Dam (Kallanai) on June 16.

According to officials, Vennaru was released at 3,300 cusecs, Cauvery 3,020 cusecs and Grand Anaicut channel 1,260 cusecs from Kallanai on Sunday. Kollidam was released 700 cusecs from Mukkombu.

The river water was expected to enter the district by June 28 in the district but the early arrival was made possible due to time completion of works in delta districts, officials said.

"We are also one or two days away from completing all works on time. The rest of the Vennaru distributaries such as Odambogi, Harichandra, Vettaru, Vellaiyaru, Adapparu and Kaduvaiyaru would reach in a couple of days. We would then release for the waters,"said a PWD-WRO (Vennaru division) revenue official.

The Cauvery will irrigate Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, Kuthalam, Sembanarkoil and Thirumarugal blocks while the Vennaru will help irrigate Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Keezhaiyur and Thalaignayiru blocks.

S Rajasekaran, a farmer from Therazhunthur, said, "The waters should be released so they pick up the pace and reach all ends of Mayiladuthurai revenue division soon."

Other distributaries such as Kudamurruti, Veerchoizhan and Arasalaaru are also simultaneously flowing.

A senior PWD-WRO (Cauvery division) official said, "We are expecting the Cauvery to hit the final tail-end regulator in Melaiyur before Poompuhar in three to four days. We would then distribute the waters into the channels for field irrigation."