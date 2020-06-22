New COVID-19 cases in Puducherry fall to 17 as fewer samples tested, tally now 383

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry has declined to 17 after a lower number of samples was tested on Sunday.

Releasing this information on Monday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said 229 samples were tested and the remaining are being tested on Monday. Hence it should not be construed that cases have come down.

With this, the total number of cases has risen to 383, while there have been eight deaths.

He said that all 17 new cases are in the Puducherry region. Presently, 226 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 218 are in Puducherry region (168 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 50 at JIPMER), seven in Karaikal GH and one in Yanam. The 12-year-old boy who came to his grandfather's house in Yanam is a resident of Hyderabad and after clearance from the Centre, the case will be deleted from the Puducherry list.

In all, 149 patients have been discharged after recovery including nine patients on Monday, including one in Karaikal. There are no positive cases in Mahe region of the UT.

Till now, 12781 samples have been tested, of which 12233 have been negative and the test results of 159 are awaited.