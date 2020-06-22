STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy no haven for homeless people even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge

Some street dwellers suggested the district administration should consider conducting health camps for them.

A group of construction workers waiting for work in Tiruchy on Wednesday | Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the government is trying hard to contain the spread of coronavirus infection, the city corporation is yet to focus attention on problems faced by the homeless and hundreds of street dwellers in the city are left to fend for themselves.

"Whenever we see police vehicles, we cover our face with a piece of cloth. How can we spend Rs 20 on a mask when do not have food to eat? Who would care even if we die on the streets, which is why I am not bothered about the virus," said Mathivanan, who walked out of his family due to disagreements with his son and is now living on the streets.

Several people like him who ended up on the streets voiced a similar opinion. Worse, there are some street dwellers who ignore Covid symptoms fearing hospital authorities might ask them for identity proof. "I know some of us have a cough and cold but they do not visit hospitals fearing they may be asked for identity cards. Even I do not have identity cards or other documents," said Pichamani, who stays near Tiruchy railway junction.

Some street dwellers suggested the district administration should consider conducting health camps for them.

"If they start medical camps, it would be a great help to people like us. They should consider maintaining such camps until this pandemic is brought under control. They can even consider opening such camps in
government hospitals, otherwise, many people like us would continue to ignore our health issues due to various reasons," said Maragatha, who stays near Central bus stand.

When TNIE raised this issue with District Collector S Sivarasu, he assured the administration would consider this matter and make arrangements for a quarantine facility.

