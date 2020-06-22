TN govt announces seven-day lockdown in Madurai from June 24, here's the list of what's allowed

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown for seven days starting from the early morning of June 24 to the midnight of June 30 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in Madurai corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and in all village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram.

While essential services will be permitted with certain relaxations during the period, a complete lockdown with only exceptions to milk distribution and medical services will be enforced on June 28.

As per the government order the decision was made as many houses in corporation limit were located in close proximity and that rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram adjoining the corporation zones were showing an alarming rise in COVID - 19 positive cases.

Further, inter-district travel was yet another reason for leap in cases, read the order.

The lockdown is expected to break the chain of transmission, minimise the contacts of positively tested patients, focus on early detection of cases through established fever clinics and efficient management of quarantine and containment zones.

"This will also reduce the spread to the neighbouring districts," the order reasoned.

Further, the local administration has been directed to ensure home delivery of essential supplies to the residents in containment zones as no activities shall be permitted there and to disinfect the areas twice a day.

Further, the control room - 104 service and ambulance -108 service would be streamlined during the lockdown period.

While the industries manufacturing essential commodities have been permitted to function during the lockdown period, the workers coming from Madurai corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram to industries located in other parts of the district and vise versa should be tested for RT-PCR test once upon entry.

They should also be accomodated in the industrial campus or nearby areas for all seven days.



Essential services permitted during lockdown (except on June 28)