TN govt announces seven-day lockdown in Madurai from June 24, here's the list of what's allowed

While essential services will be permitted with certain relaxations during the period, a complete lockdown with only exceptions to milk distribution and medical services will be enforced on June 28.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

A group of women are seen traveling in a tricycles to get essential commodities at Simmakkal in Madurai on Wednesday | k k sundar

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown for seven days starting from the early morning of June 24 to the midnight of June 30 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in Madurai corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and in all village panchayats of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram.

As per the government order the decision was made as many houses in corporation limit were located in close proximity and that rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram adjoining the corporation zones were showing an alarming rise in COVID - 19 positive cases.

Further, inter-district travel was yet another reason for leap in cases, read the order.

The lockdown is expected to break the chain of transmission, minimise the contacts of positively tested patients, focus on early detection of cases through established fever clinics and efficient management of quarantine and containment zones.

"This will also reduce the spread to the neighbouring districts," the order reasoned.

Further, the local administration has been directed to ensure home delivery of essential supplies to the residents in containment zones as no activities shall be permitted there and to disinfect the areas twice a day.

Further, the control room - 104 service and ambulance -108 service would be streamlined during the lockdown period.

While the industries manufacturing essential commodities have been permitted to function during the lockdown period, the workers coming from Madurai corporation limit, Paravai town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram to industries located in other parts of the district and vise versa should be tested for RT-PCR test once upon entry.

They should also be accomodated in the industrial campus or nearby areas for all seven days.


Essential services permitted during lockdown (except on June 28)

  •  Activities allied to all medical services will be permitted.

  • Vegetable shops, gocery shops, petrol bunks and mobile units for sales of fruits and vegetables are allowed to operate between 6 am and 2 pm. Public who intend to buy the essential commodities should avoid travelling by vehicles and should purchase in the establishments within 1.5 km of their residence. Movement of goods and vehicles transportation essential commodities will be permitted.

  • Drinking water and milk distribution will be permitted.

  • Delivery of LPG cylinders and other petroleum products will be functional without any hindrance. The employees in the gas agencies and oil companies should carry a valid identity card or authorisation letter by the organisation.

  • ATMs will function normally.

  • Take away service alone will be permitted in hotels and restaurants between 6 am and 8 pm. Food delivery will be allowed for food ordered through mobile phones. The workers should possess a valid identity card from the organisation. Tea shops will not be permitted.

  • Amma canteens and community kitchens run by government and local bodies will continue to function.

  • Auto, taxi and private vehicles will be permitted only for medical emergencies and to ferry passengers from railway station and airport. For this purpose, the E-passes issued to passengers by TNeGA would suffice. Police personnel will regulate them at railway station and airport.

  • E passes will be restricted to only those who intend to travel from the aforementioned areas where lockdown is imposed to other districts on occasions of marriage, funeral or medical emergencies, provided they submit relevant documents

  • From June 24 to June 26 the bank branches with minimal staff many function from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributes and retail dealers of essential items. No direct service to public is permitted. Bank head office and headquarters of Financial Services Companies could remain open only with minimal staff.

  • Print and electronic media will be functional.

  • Judiciary and courts will be functional.

  • Construction works with in-situ labour force will be permitted.

  • Public Distribution System shops will be functional between 8 am and 2 pm. The relief measures as announced by the government will be home delivered to the residents of containment zones by the PDS shop employees directly.

  • Trains, domestic and international flights will continue to function on present procedures.

  • Industries manufacturing essential commodities are permitted to function with safety measures in place. As per the list provided by the Industries department, vehicle passes will be issued to the Managerial categories.

  • NGOs and other organisations helping the public should obtain permission from concerned officials.

  • State and Central government departments will function with 33 per cent staff with exceptions to departments dealing with essential services. Staff from containment zones need not attend office. However, prior permission should be obtained from respective officials.

  • Homes of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, orphans and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their home are permitted.

  • Tele-communication and essential IT/ITES services will be allowed to function with minimal staff.

