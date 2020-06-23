STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All shops in TN to be shut on Wednesday to protest deaths of two traders in police custody

"The public need not panic because the shops will be shut only for a day," said T Vellaiyan, president, Tamil Nadu Traders Association.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Public and traders resort to protest condemning the killing of two traders in police custody at Sathankulam on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All shops in Tamil Nadu will remain shut on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Traders Association has announced. This is to protest the deaths of two shopkeepers in police custody in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi.

"We express solidarity and demand justice for the family. We have sent instructions to shut all shops in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The public need not panic because the shops will be shut only for a day," said T Vellaiyan, president, Tamil Nadu Traders Association.

He further added that there are more than 10 crore traders owning small shops.

On Tuesday, a 63-year-old man and his son belonging to Sathankulam were allegedly killed in police custody.

They were in custody for keeping their shop open beyond the stipulated time. Kin of the deceased and traders suspect the deaths were due to police torture and demanded severe punishment for the 13 police personnel.

Condemning the killing of the duo in police custody, traders' bodies shut down shops at Sathankulam, Udangudi and Peikulam on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu traders strike Custodial deaths
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp