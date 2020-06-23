All shops in TN to be shut on Wednesday to protest deaths of two traders in police custody

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: All shops in Tamil Nadu will remain shut on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Traders Association has announced. This is to protest the deaths of two shopkeepers in police custody in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi.

"We express solidarity and demand justice for the family. We have sent instructions to shut all shops in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The public need not panic because the shops will be shut only for a day," said T Vellaiyan, president, Tamil Nadu Traders Association.

He further added that there are more than 10 crore traders owning small shops.

On Tuesday, a 63-year-old man and his son belonging to Sathankulam were allegedly killed in police custody.

They were in custody for keeping their shop open beyond the stipulated time. Kin of the deceased and traders suspect the deaths were due to police torture and demanded severe punishment for the 13 police personnel.

Condemning the killing of the duo in police custody, traders' bodies shut down shops at Sathankulam, Udangudi and Peikulam on Tuesday.