Lt Guv's office stable contributor to Puducherry's betterment: Kiran Bedi on COVID-19 crisis

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Lt Governor’s Office is not an onlooker but a stable contributor for the betterment of the Union Territory, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said on the coronavirus management protocol in Puducherry.

Replying to statements made by Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Monday, which blamed Bedi for giving separate orders, Bedi today said that briefings on coronavirus-related challenges at Rajnivas aim to additionally enhance and strengthen internal collaboration to combat challenges and prevent the spread of the virus.

She further added that any kind of inputs to combat the virus were welcome and there is a need for 'collaborative contributory and anticipatory' management

“There is no need to doubt the intentions. It just needs an understanding and appreciation,” she said.