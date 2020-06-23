Madras High Court dismisses Chennai police plea to cancel bail for DMK MP RS Bharathi

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal made by the Chennai city police to cancel the bail granted to DMK Rajya MP and organising secretary RS Bharathi.

The case pertains to alleged derogatory remarks made against SC/ST communities by the MP. Bharathi had earlier apologised for the remarks and clarified that his intention was not to make derogatory remarks. He was arrested on May 23 by the Chennai police under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The same day, a sessions court granted Bharathi bail primarily on the grounds that he risks COVID-19 infection if remanded in a prison. The Chennai police subsequently challenged this in the high court seeking to cancel the bail.

Justice N Sathish Kumar of the High Court after hearing the arguments made by both the parties reserved the orders on the plea on June 19.

The complainant, Kalyana Sundaram of Adi Thamizhar Makkal Katchi, submitted that the DMK leader has been habitually making "derogatory speeches".

During arguments, the judge also advised the DMK MP not to make derogatory remarks against any group of people.

However on Tuesday, justice N Sathish Kumar dismissed the plea of the police to cancel Bharathi's plea.