STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nine-year-old girl, grandmother die of food poisoning

According to Rayakottai Inspector of Police Kamalesan, the deceased are D Keerthana (09) and her grandmother G Maramma (70) of Kuttur village near Denkanikottai.

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A nine-year-old kid and her 70-year-old grandmother died due to alleged food poisoning in the district on Sunday. However, health officials said that they are suspecting it to be a case of murder by poisoning.

Joint Director of Health Services Paramasivan on Monday said the department was awaiting autopsy reports.

According to Rayakottai Inspector of Police Kamalesan, the deceased are D Keerthana (09) and her grandmother G Maramma (70) of Kuttur village near Denkanikottai.

On Friday, complainant D Rajeshwari (35) cooked food (ragi balls and horse gram as side dish) and served it to three persons - her two daughters D Archana (13) and Keerthana (09), and mother-in-law Maramma (70). Rajeswari also consumed the food, police said.

On Saturday early morning, all four complained of vomiting and diarrhea. Except Maramma, all three went to Kelamangalam Primary Health Centre for treatment and returned home.

On Saturday night, the trio complained of the same issue and went to Government Hospital in Hosur. From there, Keerthana was referred to a private hospital, but she died on the way. According to police, relatives of the family buried the body without informing the police. The girl’s father who lives in Bargur also reached the village after hearing the news. Police refused to share information on who buried the girl.  

Police said, Maramma died the same night and her body was sent to General Hospital in Denkanikottai  for postmortem.

Rajeshwari and Archana were sent to Krishnagiri District Government Headquarters Hospital on Saturday night. While, Archana was discharged on Monday, her mother is still undergoing treatment.

During preliminary investigation, the inspector said that the complainant Rajeshwari claimed to have seen a lizard falling in the food.

Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Rajesh Kumar said, “On Sunday, Keerthana’s body was buried without informing the police. Then on information it was exhumed and sent to Government Hospital in Denkanikottai.” The official ruled out the possibility of food poisoning and said, “Lizard in the cooked food might cause food poison, but it would not lead to death. Postmortem report will reveal more details.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
food poisoning
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp