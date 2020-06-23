Nurse loses her husband to cancer during her service, tests COVID-19 positive

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A nurse from Nagapattinam who found out hours before her husband's demise that she had tested Covid positive couldn't even be there to bid her partner goodbye. Her husband who was allegedly suffering from spine cancer tested negative for Covid.

Nagapattinam's COVID-19 overall tally cases have crossed 200 cases with the addition of 25 new cases on Sunday. The 30-year-old government nurse working at Nagapattinam Government General Hospital had brought her 32-year-old paralyzed husband from Tuticorin to her workplace. Her husband's health had recently reportedly deteriorated. She then decided to take him back to Tuticorin on Friday. "We advised her to get herself and her husband tested for Covid before they leave for Tuticorin. While she tested positive, her husband tested negative. However her husband passed away on his way to Tuticorin in the ambulance on Friday," said Dr A Liakath Ali, the District Epidemiologist.

The nurse could not even get enough time to mourn her husband's death when she was admitted in Tuticorin Medical College Hospital on Saturday while her husband's mortal remains were laid to rest without her.

The ICU ward in Nagapattinam GH with around 20 beds, where the nurse was working was closed and locked. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old hospital worker who was working in Nagapattinam GH was also confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday. The ward where he was working was also closed.