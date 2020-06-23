STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Nurse loses her husband to cancer during her service, tests COVID-19 positive

A nurse from Nagapattinam who found out hours before her husband's demise that she had tested Covid positive couldn't even be there to bid her partner goodbye.

Published: 23rd June 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

Representational image

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A nurse from Nagapattinam who found out hours before her husband's demise that she had tested Covid positive couldn't even be there to bid her partner goodbye. Her husband who was allegedly suffering from spine cancer tested negative for Covid.

Nagapattinam's COVID-19 overall tally cases have crossed 200 cases with the addition of 25 new cases on Sunday. The 30-year-old government nurse working at Nagapattinam Government General Hospital had brought her 32-year-old paralyzed husband from Tuticorin to her workplace. Her husband's health had recently reportedly deteriorated. She then decided to take him back to Tuticorin on Friday. "We advised her to get herself and her husband tested for Covid before they leave for Tuticorin. While she tested positive, her husband tested negative. However her husband passed away on his way to Tuticorin in the ambulance on Friday," said Dr A Liakath Ali, the District Epidemiologist.

The nurse could not even get enough time to mourn her husband's death when she was admitted in Tuticorin Medical College Hospital on Saturday while her husband's mortal remains were laid to rest without her.

The ICU ward in Nagapattinam GH with around 20 beds, where the nurse was working was closed and locked. Meanwhile, a 36-year-old hospital worker who was working in Nagapattinam GH was also confirmed COVID-19 positive on Sunday. The ward where he was working was also closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp