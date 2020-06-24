1600 new beds: Tirupathur readies for next phase of COVID-19 battle

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

Healthcare infrastructure is being ramped up in Tirupathur district as COVID-19 cases continue to soar.

COVID-19 isolation wards have been set up at the Government Hospitals (GHs) in Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Natrampalli and Tirupathur with a combined bed strength of 400.

COVID care centres have also been established at primary health centres (PHCs) and in a polytechnic college in Natrampalli while quarantine facilities have been set up at 21 centres including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Oomerabad and Natrampalli with a total bed strength of 1200.

“Mild and moderate cases are locally handled at the GHs and severe cases are referred to Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital. As many as 400 beds are available at the GHs and 1200 at the care centres and facility quarantine to deal with the emerging situation,” MP Sivanarul, district collector, told The New Indian Express.

He added that as of now, 41 patients have been undergoing treatment at GHs in the district and noted that ventilators have also been kept ready in the hospitals.

Tirupathur district remained low on the chart of positive cases until recently but the arrival of people from Chennai and Maharashtra caused a spike leaving officers on their toes.

In the initial period of the pandemic, the district administration did well to identify, isolate and quarantine those who had returned from Delhi. Then they had to grapple with the Koyambedu cluster.

Now, the Chennai cluster and Maharashtra returnees are giving them sleepless nights.

Enhanced vigil is being maintained at one of the major check points, Madhanur, on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway to thwart illegal entry into the district.

“We have set up a check point at Madhanur. All the people coming on vehicles are being checked for e-passes. Those without e-passes are being sent back while the rest are tested for the virus,” Sivanarul said.

Distribution of Kabasura Kudineer, a herbal concoction, to strengthen immunity is also being done widely.

The collector said three tons of the concoction have been distributed to people across the district so far. The next round of distribution will be done soon.