Amenities below par at this quarantine centre in govt school, complain inmates

Inmates whom The New Indian Express spoke to alleged the classrooms and toilets were not clean as the school has been locked for the past three months.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 04:59 PM

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: People staying in the isolation centre at the government high school in Thamarikulam alleged that the facilities were not up to the mark. More than 40 persons who returned from other districts and states have been quarantined in the school. Inmates whom The New Indian Express spoke to alleged the classrooms and toilets were not clean as the school has been locked for the past three months. They also complained they have not been provided with sanitisers or masks.

Rajesh (name changed),  a 26-year-old inmate, said, “Five persons, including myself, share a classroom. Each classroom has four to five persons. Since I came here, we found the facilities were inadequate; there is not even enough drinking water. There is dust everywhere as the school has been shut for long. We requested officials concerned to clean the place, but had to do it ourselves. We have also asked for pillows and sheets, but these have been denied.”

He added, “Without enough water, we are forced to buy from stores outside by sending someone. As we cannot go outside ourselves, we have to depend on others.

Two days ago, we had no water as our stocks ran out. After continuous demands, the authorities arranged a 20-litre can for the 20 of us here. Even if one is infected with coronavirus now, we would all be infected as we would share the can.”

David (name changed), a Chennai returnee, said, “It has been four days since I came here. No one comes to clean the classrooms. Toilet doors are broken. We have to use the toilet on the ground floor and it becomes crowded. They do not even offer us tea. We only get three meals and nothing else from the authorities. Separate water can be provided for each classroom.”

Despite complaints to the Ariyalur tahsildar and health officials, no action has been taken. District Revenue Officer K Porkodi said she did not receive any complaint about the lack of amenities in the centre. She, however, said all rooms would be cleaned and additional water cans provided. She added that inmates may opt for paid quarantine facilities like lodges and hotels if they wished.

