COVID-19 lockdown restrictions intensified in TN's Theni from June 24, here are the guidelines

By Express News Service

THENI: While Periyakulam municipality has been under complete lockdown for many days now, the district administration has intensified the restrictions in other municipalities of Bodinayakkanur, Theni, Chinnamanur, Cumbum and Gudalur due to surge in coronavirus cases.

The intensified restrictions would come into effect from 6 am of June 24, said an order dated June 23.

Further, the order states that transportation would be arranged for government officials and sanitary workers during the period.

While the buses between Theni and Madurai would not be allowed to function, the number of buses that function between Cumbam - Palani and Cumbam - Dindigul would be halved. Also, a fine of Rs 200 will be levied on those who do not wear masks.

Essential services permitted during lockdown

Activities allied to all medical services.

Vegetable shops, grocery shops, petrol bunks and mobile units selling fruits and vegetables can operate between 6 am and 2 pm.

Activities allied to construction works

Industries

Banks

PDS shops

Meat shops (6 am to 2 pm)

Hotels are only permitted for take away and food delivery service. Service of breakfast is restricted to - 7 am to 9 am, lunch - 12 pm to 2 pm and dinner - 7 pm to 9 pm

Homes of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, orphans and caregivers of senior citizens residing in their home can function.

Amma canteens and community kitchens run by the government and local bodies

Print and electronic media

Judiciary and courts

Movement of goods and vehicles transporting essential commodities

Passes will be permitted only for purposes of marriage, funeral or medical emergencies. However, they have to submit relevant documents

State and Central government departments

Auto, taxi and private vehicles can function only for emergencies. However, number of people in cars are restricted to three and in autos to two and only one should go in two- wheelers

Services restricted from functioning during lockdown