STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu stops inter-district public transport bus services for six days

People coming from other states and foreign countries should be quarantined and their entry shall be subject to possession of e-pass, he said in a statement.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Traders of Flowermarket in Mettupalayam road set up their makeshift shops at Devanga Higher secondry School in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Inter-district public transport bus services are being withdrawn for six days in Tamil Nadu from Thursday and e-pass made mandatory for travel outside a district, the government announced, reintroducing the curbs amid continuing surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken after district collectors at a virtual review meeting chaired by chief minister K Palaniswami made the suggestion, saying there were difficulties in contact tracing in case a person travelling outside a district without the e-pass tested positive for the deadly virus.

Also, officials said the virus was spreading in view of unrestricted travel by public within the zones.

Announcing the restoration of the curbs eased from June 1, Palaniswami referred to the view of officials as well and said private vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, cannot make inter-zonal travel without e-pass.

People coming from other states and foreign countries should be quarantined and their entry shall be subject to possession of e-pass, he said in a statement.

E-passes are issued only for travel for medical emergencies, death or marriage of blood relatives and essential services.

Palaniswami also said rice ration card holders in Madurai will get the second round of Rs 1,000 cash assistance in view of the week-long complete lockdown enforced there from Wednesday to check rising cases.

Tamil Nadu clocked an all-time high of 2,865 positive cases in a single day on Wednesday, taking the tally to 67,468 while the toll mounted to 866 with 33 deaths.

The Chief Minister said the present "zonal system" of allowing travel within a zone (comprising a number of nearby districts), without the need to obtain an e-pass has been temporarily cancelled.

The government, for transportation purposes, had earlier divided the state into eight zones and allowed public transport buses in all but two zones comprising Chennai and its neighbouring districts with high case load while doing away with the need for e-pass for intra-zone journeys.

Palaniswami said from June 25 to 30, people can travel without e-pass only within a district.

For inter-district journey, e-pass was needed and public transport bus services will operated within the confines of a given district for six days.

"I appeal to the people to extend their cooperation to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

In the review meeting, district collectors pointed out factors like the difficulty in tracking contacts of those who arrive in a district from another without an e-pass.

Only intra-district travel without e-pass may be allowed, the officials said.

"This proposal (of officials) has been accepted and the zonal system of transport is temporarily cancelled," the chief minister said.

Palaniswami said he has ordered disbursement of Rs 1,000 to rice ration card holders in Madurai and other nearby areas which have come under intense curbs from Wednesday till June 30 without relaxations available previously like Chennai and parts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts.

The cash assistance has been announced for card holders in Chennai and nearby areas after the intensified lockdown was clamped on June 19.

Meanwhile, police in Chennai said three cab drivers and two state government employees, including a Revenue Inspector, were arrested in acase of alleged fraud in issuance of e- pass.

The passes were issued without due diligence in consideration of illegal gratification by the two government stafferswith the connivance of the drivers, they alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Coronavirus
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp