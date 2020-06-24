STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS inaugurates biogas plant in Namakkal

The CM also commissioned CBG retail sales centre at five places including Namakkal, Salem, Puthuchathiram and Rasipuram.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:20 AM

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a biogas plant in Namakkal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a compressed biogas plant at Namakkal through video conferencing, in the presence of the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday. The plant established by the IOC has been established at a cost of `25 crore.

The CM also commissioned CBG retail sales centre at five places including Namakkal, Salem, Puthuchathiram and Rasipuram. The biogas plant has been producing 2.4mw biogas. Now, equipment has been procured to produce 15 tonnes of CBG and 20 tonnes of bio manure.

Thanking the Union Minister the CM said, “I wish more such steps will be undertaken in TN and my government will support endeavours for clean energy.” The CM said Tamil Nadu stands first in renewable energy sources and sources in State include - hydro (2,322mw), wind (8,523mw), solar (4,054mw), biomass (266mw), co-generation (711mw).  To meet increasing demand for power in Chennai, two combined cycle gas turbine power projects will be established in and around Chennai.

