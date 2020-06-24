STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexagenarian held for giving love letter, threatening teen in Coimbatore

Initially, when the girl's parents took the issue with the 66-year-old man's family, they convinced them and apologised for the old man's behaviour.

Published: 24th June 2020 03:46 PM

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A sexagenarian was arrested near here on Wednesday for allegedly proposing to a 16-year-old girl and giving her a love letter, police said. The 66-year-old Mohammed Bahir Basha handed over the letter to the girl in the neighbourhood two days ago.

In the letter to her, he had said: "I like you, is it okay," the police said. Taken by surprise, the girl showed the letter to her mother, who along with her husband, took the issue up with Basha's family, they said. The family convinced the girl's parents and apologised for the old man's behaviour.

However, Basha again reiterated his love for the girl and allegedly threatened her, they said. As the girl was afraid to come out of the house, her parents lodged a complaint with the all-woman police. A case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Basha.

They said that he was arrested and lodged in the central jail here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
