'Upload details of government welfare schemes in website'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) to upload details of government welfare schemes on its website. The court also asked the member secretary to sensitise the district and taluk legal services authorities about them.

A Bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, stated that this would help people, who were denied benefit under any of the government schemes, to approach the district or taluk legal services authority with their grievances. The legal services authority, in turn, should contact the government department concerned and take steps to address their grievances. Any new welfare schemes or amendments in existing schemes should also be intimated to TNSLSA, the judges added.

The Bench gave directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Malaikannu, seeking distribution of Covid-19 relief to unregistered and unorganisedlabourers across the State. A similar petition filed by one Ponkumar, seeking relief for construction workers, was adjourned for further hearing.