STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'Upload details of government welfare schemes in website'

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) to upload details of government welfare schemes on its website.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Member Secretary of Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) to upload details of government welfare schemes on its website. The court also asked the member secretary to sensitise the district and taluk legal services authorities about them.

A Bench, comprising Justices PN Prakash and B Pugalendhi, stated that this would help people, who were denied benefit under any of the government schemes, to approach the district or taluk legal services authority with their grievances. The legal services authority, in turn, should contact the government department concerned and take steps to address their grievances. Any new welfare schemes or amendments in existing schemes should also be intimated to TNSLSA, the judges added.

The Bench gave directions while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Malaikannu, seeking distribution of Covid-19 relief to unregistered and unorganisedlabourers across the State. A similar petition filed by one Ponkumar, seeking relief for construction workers, was adjourned for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
government welfare schemes TNSLSA
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp