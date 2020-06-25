Cuddalore: Alert officials stop two child marriages in two days

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two child marriages were prevented in Cuddalore district in the last couple of days.

According to official sources, an attempt to marry off a 14-year-old girl to a 23-year-old youth was stopped at Karmangudi village near Srimushnam on Wednesday after Chidambaram sub-collector received a tip-off about the incident.

A child helpline official said, “On receiving a tip-off, Chidambaram sub-collector reached us. We, in turn, took help from police and stopped the wedding happening at the groom’s residence with the presence of a few relatives. The minor was rescued, and a written statement against child marriage has been procured.”

In a similar incident on Tuesday, a child marriage was averted after officials came to know from the e-pass application that the bride was a minor.

The girl’s parents had applied for e-pass to travel from Ponneri in Tiruvallur district to Killai in Cuddalore.

Another child helpline official said, “The marriage was scheduled on Wednesday. But, from the information furnished in the application, e-pass officials grew suspicious as they noticed that the girl was a minor.” Social welfare department was informed.”