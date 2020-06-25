STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore: Alert officials stop two child marriages in two days

Two child marriages were prevented in Cuddalore district in the last couple of days.

Published: 25th June 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Child Marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Two child marriages were prevented in Cuddalore district in the last couple of days.
According to official sources, an attempt to marry off a 14-year-old girl to a 23-year-old youth was stopped at Karmangudi village near Srimushnam on Wednesday after Chidambaram sub-collector received a tip-off about the incident.

A child helpline official said, “On receiving a tip-off, Chidambaram sub-collector reached us. We, in turn, took help from police and stopped the wedding happening at the groom’s residence with the presence of a few relatives. The minor was rescued, and a written statement against child marriage has been procured.”
In a similar incident on Tuesday, a child marriage was averted after officials came to know from the e-pass application that the bride was a minor.

The girl’s parents had applied for e-pass to travel from Ponneri in Tiruvallur district to Killai in Cuddalore.
Another child helpline official said, “The marriage was scheduled on Wednesday. But, from the information furnished in the application, e-pass officials grew suspicious as they noticed that the girl was a minor.” Social welfare department was informed.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child marriage
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp