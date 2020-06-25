STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New health plan for govt staff, pensioners

For non-critical care, the government had initially sanctioned Rs 5 crore towards corpus fund for government employees and Rs 2.5 crore towards corpus fund for pensioners.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has included a new package for treatment of critical and non-critical care for Covid-19 cases covered under the new Health Insurance Scheme for government employees and pensioners. For non-critical care, the government had initially sanctioned Rs 5 crore towards corpus fund for government employees and Rs 2.5 crore towards corpus fund for pensioners. For critical cases, the United India Insurance Company Limited can make payments to empanelled hospitals as per the recommended rates already fixed by the government.

A Government Order said the empanelled hospitals should not collect any amount in excess to the amount that has been prescribed. Government employees and pensioners who have already taken treatment for non-critical Covid care in empanelled hospitals from March 1 till date can submit their claims for reimbursement.

Meanwhile, the New Health Insurance Scheme, 2016, for government employees, which is to expire on June 30, has been extended for a period of another year, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, with assistance capped at Rs 4 lakh for families of all insured employees and at Rs 7.5 lakh for specified illnesses, as per existing terms and conditions of agreement made with the United India Insurance Company Limited.

Scheme extended till June 30, 2021
