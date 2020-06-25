STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Owner of 'Iruttu Kadai' halwa commits suicide after testing positive for COVID-19 

Iruttu Kadai halwa shop, which was established 100 years ago and is located near Arulmigu Nellaiappar Temple, is the most popular halwa shop in Tirunelveli city.

Published: 25th June 2020 02:44 PM

Hari Singh committed suicide after he tested positive for COVID-19 in a private hospital on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The owner of the popular Iruttu Kadai halwa, Hari Singh, has committed suicide after he tested positive for COVID-19 in a private hospital on Thursday.

Sources said that Singh, who had been admitted in the hospital after falling ill two days ago, had taken the extreme step after knowing about the results of his RT-PCR test. 

"Since Singh showed symptoms of COVID-19, his swab sample was collected by the doctors on Wednesday. The results of the RT-PCR test on Thursday showed that he had been infected with the virus. Once he was updated about the test result, he committed suicide. The city police are in the process of registering a case in this connection," said sources.

Iruttu Kadai halwa shop, which was established 100 years ago and is located near Arulmigu Nellaiappar Temple, is the most popular halwa shop in Tirunelveli city - both among tourists and locals.

Iruttu Kadai Halwa earned its name because it opens at five in the evening and closes at 10 in the night. 

It was established by a family from Rajasthan, when the forefathers of Hari Singh came to this town and settled here.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

