STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: 32 asymptomatic patients shifted from hospital to Bharathidasan University campus

To avoid overburdening the hospital, it was decided only symptomatic patients with co-morbid conditions and high-risk patients should be admitted to the hospital from here on.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Tiruchy recording 76 positive cases on Wednesday, the load at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has increased. The hospital has 350 beds and more than 200 patients have been admitted. As the numbers have been increasing in the double digits daily, 32 asymptomatic, low-risk patients were shifted to the COVID care centre at Bharathidasan University's (BDU) Khajamalai campus on Wednesday. They were shifted in `108' ambulances. Hostels at the sprawling campus have been sanitised for use by the patients. As of now, there are about 100 beds that have been readied at the campus.

Last week, the district administration and Health Department started the process of readying COVID care centres in Corporation limits. Until now, all patients from across the district were being treated at MGMGH. To avoid overburdening the hospital, it was decided only symptomatic patients with co-morbid conditions and high-risk patients should be admitted to the hospital from here on.

 "The plan is to treat asymptomatic positive patients here. We would give them the normal treatment with supplements like zinc and vitamins, as given at the hospital. We are arranging for healthy food. If any patient develops symptoms, we would shift them to MGMGH in an ambulance," said a doctor at the centre.

 Revenue officials said that currently, the women's hostel has individual rooms and 20 rooms for women and 20 for men are ready. "Some male wards have huge rooms, where we have placed three beds. Another block is being readied and we would be ready to accommodate 100 patients," said a revenue official.

 COVID care centres have been established at four more schools and colleges in the city, with a capacity of over 300 beds. Health department sources said that other areas in the district have also been asked to only send symptomatic patients to MGMGH. "We are working on creating care centres in other areas, too, so that MGMGH can be used exclusively to treat high-risk patients," said the official. Private hospitals have around 264 beds available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID symptomatic patients co-morbid conditions high-risk patients
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp