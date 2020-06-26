STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

30 new COVID-19 patients in Puducherry, mild cases shifted from IGMCRI to care centres

In all, 203 patients have been discharged after recovery including 16 on Friday. The fatalities remain at nine.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi medical college and Research Institute, Puducherry (Photo | http://www.igmcri.com/)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the number of COVID-19 cases surging, 44 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms have been shifted from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) to COVID care centres at Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences and Arupadai Veedu Medical College (AVMC), Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

While 25 patients have been shifted to AVMC which has created a COVID care centre for 50 patients, 19 has been shifted to the dental college. Other medical colleges are also in the process of creating the facility, said the minister. The patients would not be charged. They will be under observation and  in case of severe symptoms, they will be brought back to IGMCRI for treatment, he said, adding that this will reduce the load in IGMCRI.

There have been 30 new COVID-19 cases in the UT in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 534 in the UT. Releasing this information on Friday, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said while 27 cases were from Puducherry region, three were from Karaikal region.

Presently, 322 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 299 are in Puducherry region (210 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 87 at JIPMER), 21 in Karaikal GH and one each in Yanam GH, Mahe GH, Cuddalore GH and Chidambaram.

In all, 203 patients have been discharged after recovery including 16 on Friday. The fatalities remain at nine. Till now, 14267 samples have been tested, of which 13474 have been negative and the test results of 261 are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Puducherry IGMCRI
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp