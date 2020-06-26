Biggest COVID-19 spike yet again in Tamil Nadu with 3,645 new cases, 46 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest COVID-19 spike on Friday, with 3,645 new cases and 46 deaths. This took the state's tally to 74,622 while the toll surged to 957.

Chennai alone recorded 1,956 cases -- its highest single-day spike -- increasing its tally to 49,690. There were also 37 deaths in the city taking its toll to 730. Among the new cases, 122 were people who arrived from outside the state, according to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

Chennai contributed 54 percent of the new cases, while the other districts put together had a 46 percent of share.

According to the media bulletin, Chennai's neighbouring districts also recorded a significant number of cases. Chengalpattu recorded 232 cases, Kancheepuram 90 and Tiruvallur 177.

Madurai which was also brought under complete lockdown recorded 190 cases. All districts excluding Perambalur recorded new cases on Friday. Krishnagiri which had not reported any new case on the previous day recorded 14 cases. Vellore recorded 149 cases.

The state also tested 32,317 persons and 33,675 samples in 89 testing labs including 47 government and 42 private labs, the media bulletin said.

Meanwhile, of the 46 deaths, 15 were reported in private hospitals and 31 in government hospitals. The deceased were in the age group of 34 years to 90 years.

Among the deceased, two didn't have comorbidities. One was a 60-year-old woman from Chennai admitted on 22 June to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. She died on 24 June due to respiratory failure and bronchopneumonia.

The other was a 54-year-old man from Chennai admitted on 25 June to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital who died on the same day due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

Meanwhile, 1,358 people were discharged following treatment, the bulletin said.