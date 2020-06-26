STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK MP K​ Kanimozhi writes to NHRC over 'custodial' death of two men in Tuticorin

She urged the NHRC to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the 'custodial' death of the father-son duo.

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

TUTICORIN: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged custodial deaths of a man and his son who were arrested for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions in Tuticorin district on June 19.

She urged the NHRC to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the "custodial" death of the father-son duo. Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31) were arrested on 19 June for allegedly violating the lockdown timings

Kanimozhi also met the kin of deceased and handed over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, a letter from DMK chief MK Stalin and assured complete support. "The father and his son were killed by police in lockup at Sathankulam. DMK leader MK Stalin gave Rs 25 lakh to the family and DMK is ready to support the family in the legal aid and we assured the family our full support," she said.

"According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Tamil Nadu stands at the second position in lock-up deaths. So far not even a single charge-sheet has been filed and none were punished. This situation must be changed. Particularly, this lock-up death is horrific and inhumane. This should not repeat to anyone our family again. It must be considered as murder and the person who did this must be punished," the DMK leader said.

