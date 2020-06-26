STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hospital complains to cops after 'cropped' video of COVID-19 patient's burial goes viral

"This is a cropped video and has been circulated with a malicious motive. It will demotivate govt officials sincerely involved in fighting COVID-19,” said Dr N Balasubramanian, Dean of SRM Hospital

Published: 26th June 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Medics and family members perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in the national capitalNew Delhi.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 101-second video doing the rounds on social media caused a furore in Tiruchy on Thursday. The video showed an ambulance of a private hospital carrying out the burial of a patient who died of COVID-19. The hospital has filed a police complaint against those who 'cropped' the video.

The video shows an ambulance worker clad in a PPE kit, along with two others who are not wearing PPEs, lifting the body and the three then fling it down. The video doesn’t show where it was flung. After lifting the body, one person asks, "Should we get down,” to which another says, “We can’t” and then another voice says, “Just push it down”.

The video was shot on June 16th at Kottamedu. The patient was a 74-year-old man from Cuddalore. This video was widely circulated on social media with people saying they were shocked at the treatment meted out to the deceased.

The hospital immediately objected to this and issued a statement. They have also filed a complaint at the Samayapuram police station.

The statement issued by the SRM Hospital Dean states that the video is cropped and is totally false. “The burial ceremony took place near Irungalur as per government protocol. The deceased person was handled with due respect and was not dishonoured,” read the statement.

The hospital then shared photos but the ‘complete’ video wasn’t shared however.  

“We have given a complaint to the Collector and SP. This is a cropped video and has been circulated with a malicious motive. It will demotivate government officials sincerely involved in fighting COVID-19,” said Dr N Balasubramanian, Dean of SRM Medical College Hospital.

Tiruchy’s Superintendent of Police, Ziaul Haque, also called this a mischievous video.

“The burial was done as per protocol. Police officials were also present. We will be sending this to the cyber-crime unit to find out who doctored the video. We will be filing an FIR soon,” said Haque.

An enquiry is also being done by JDHS Tiruchy. While the video may be cropped, another cause of concern is that two people involved in the burial were not wearing PPE kits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus SRM Hospital
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp