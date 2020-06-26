Police station, taluk office shut in TN's Arni after cops, staff test positive for COVID-19

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

A police station and a taluk office have been shut at Arni in Tiruvannamalai after three policemen and a revenue department staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Two police constables and a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) attached to Arni Town police station contracted the virus triggering anxiety among their colleagues. One cop tested positive on Thursday and the two others on Friday resulting in temporary closure of the station.

After the cops tested positive, the police station has been shifted to the premises of the All Women Police Station, the officer noted.

The other cops attached to Arni Town police station were subjected to swab tests on Friday.

Another police station located at Mangalam falling under Tiruvannamalai sub-division had to be closed last week after a cop tested positive for the virus.

In Tiruvannamalai district, eleven police personnel have tested positive so far.

The taluk office in Arni, a key revenue department establishment, has also been shut after a security guard in the office tested positive.

It sparked anxiety and panic among the officers and staff at the office, sources said.

Samples were taken from 25 officers including the tahsildar Thiagarajan and other staff serving at the office. The results are awaited.

It may be noted that the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Arni had also been closed temporarily after the RDO’s driver tested positive a few days ago.