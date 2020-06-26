STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Police station, taluk office shut in TN's Arni after cops, staff test positive for COVID-19

Samples were taken from 25 officers including the tahsildar Thiagarajan and other staff serving at the taluk office. The results are awaited.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

The police station in Arni in Tiruvannamalai has been shut after three cops tested positive for COVID-19

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

A police station and a taluk office have been shut at Arni in Tiruvannamalai after three policemen and a revenue department staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

Two police constables and a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) attached to Arni Town police station contracted the virus triggering anxiety among their colleagues. One cop tested positive on Thursday and the two others on Friday resulting in temporary closure of the station.

After the cops tested positive, the police station has been shifted to the premises of the All Women Police Station, the officer noted.

The other cops attached to Arni Town police station were subjected to swab tests on Friday.

Another police station located at Mangalam falling under Tiruvannamalai sub-division had to be closed last week after a cop tested positive for the virus.

In Tiruvannamalai district, eleven police personnel have tested positive so far.

The taluk office in Arni, a key revenue department establishment, has also been shut after a security guard in the office tested positive.

It sparked anxiety and panic among the officers and staff at the office, sources said.

Samples were taken from 25 officers including the tahsildar Thiagarajan and other staff serving at the office. The results are awaited.

It may be noted that the office of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Arni had also been closed temporarily after the RDO’s driver tested positive a few days ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arni Tiruvannamalai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp