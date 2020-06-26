STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu milk dealers say they'll stop delivery to houses of cops, here's why

"If shops have to function as per the whims and fancies of policemen, why does the Chief Minister issue a statement permitting milk sale upto 2 pm?” asked S A Ponnusamy, state President of TNMDWA

A resident of Big Bazaar street collecting milk from vendor from behind the barricade erected to prevent unwanted travel during the lockdown in effect in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association has announced a ban on milk supply to the houses of police personnel citing harassment meted out to its members at the hands of police during the lockdown.

Though the government announced that milk supply would be allowed during the complete lockdown, milk dealers and agents were often beaten by police and their vehicles seized, claimed S A Ponnusamy, state President of TNMDWA.

Retail shop owners are threatened by police to close shops without any regulation. “Though milk sale is allowed between 6 am and 2 pm, often policemen threaten owners to shut the shops even before 10 am,” explained Ponnusamy.

The relaxations announced by the Chief Minister were not implemented, he said. “We are now fully at the mercy of the police. If shops have to function as per the whims and fancies of policemen, why does the Chief Minister issue a statement permitting milk sale upto 2 pm?” asked Ponnusamy.

He said many shop owners were taken to police stations for selling milk even during the permitted time. “Many of our dealers’ two-wheelers were confiscated while they were transporting milk before 7 am. Hence, we will not supply milk to police quarters and residences of police from Saturday,” he said.

However, Aavin officials clarified that milk supply to its card holders and retail shops will continue.

